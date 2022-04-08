ASIAN POP NATION MUSIC REVIEW: JACKSON WANG – BLOW

Jackson Wang’s highly anticipated single and music video: Blow was released and we at APN have some things to say about it!

The entirety of the new single, Blow, for me, brings out Jackson’s charismatic side to the forefront while also introducing a new sound to his discography through the additions of quite an electrifying guitar-heavy melody leading this track. Personally, Blow is definitely on par with his 2021 track, LMLY, as one of my favourites from Jackson’s current discography, as there is just something addictive about his vocals in this song, in particular, that stands out from his past projects.

Maybe it’s because I am in a bit of a period drama phase right now, but the music video definitely feels as though it fits in the same setting too, but with heaps more eye-catching theatrics and choreography to go along with it. Dare I say the music video was pure art?

From what was shown at the end of the music video, this single seems to act as a teaser for the start of Jackson’s new persona or potentially a future album to be dubbed “Magic Man”. I for one, am super keen to see where this new artistic journey takes him but also see Jackson continuing to truly elevate his sound and presence, beyond just being known as a rapper, but as an incredibly multifaceted artist.

– Words by Lishalini

Coupled with an alluring and visually stunning music video, the song grabs your attention through its high energy beats. The song itself is about being addicted to a toxic woman and being unable to escape. There is clear angst within the melody that builds up to the chorus, where all emotions explode to express the frustrations found within the lyrics. The emotion and energy within the song with its strong message could potentially work in the stage production of the ‘Moulin Rouge’. It could almost rival ‘Roxanne’ and bring a fresh take to the current stage production. Plus the lyrics “Twinkle, twinkle, where’s the star?” could absolutely be a reference to the diamond, Satine.

‘Blow’ has to be one of Jackson Wang’s best songs to date and we’re super excited to see what else he will bring in his upcoming new album, “MAGICMAN”.

– Words by Celeste Chan

