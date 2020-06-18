asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – PRIDE MONTH EPISODE + INTERVIEW WITH MARGOT TANJUTCO & HIEN PHAM

This week on Asian Pop Nation we featured a bunch of LGBTQ+ Asian artists on the playlist and Asian artists who support the LGBTQ+ community. We also chat about queer films/tv, LGBTQ+ couples in anime and have two interviews with amazing queer Asian-Australian creatives.

 

You can check out the show here. This aired on 16/06/20.

 

For the full interview with Margot Tanjutco, listen here:

 

For the full interview with Hien Pham, listen here:

 

Our full list of songs that we played for Pride Month is here.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm for the freshest Asian music.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Guests

Margot Tanjutco and Hien Pham.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Celeste Chan
Contributors: Nicole de Souza and Aaron Muleta.

June 18th 2020
