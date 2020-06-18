On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – PRIDE MONTH EPISODE + INTERVIEW WITH MARGOT TANJUTCO & HIEN PHAM
This week on Asian Pop Nation we featured a bunch of LGBTQ+ Asian artists on the playlist and Asian artists who support the LGBTQ+ community. We also chat about queer films/tv, LGBTQ+ couples in anime and have two interviews with amazing queer Asian-Australian creatives.
You can check out the show here. This aired on 16/06/20.
For the full interview with Margot Tanjutco, listen here:
For the full interview with Hien Pham, listen here:
Our full list of songs that we played for Pride Month is here.
Guests
Margot Tanjutco and Hien Pham.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Celeste Chan
Contributors: Nicole de Souza and Aaron Muleta.
June 18th 2020
