On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (01/02/22)
The Asian Pop Nation team is back with our first show for 2022! Come celebrate the Year of the Tiger with the team as we talk about our own Chinese zodiacs and a latest Barbie Lunar New Year doll. We also share our thoughts of new shows and movies that popped up during the holidays, such as Singles Inferno and Belle while also freaking out over confirmations of the most unexpected anime & manga adaptations to date. 😱
This aired on 01/02/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
February 7th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
