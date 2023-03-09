ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (07/03/23)

Guess who’s back? Yep, its us here at APN finally making our big return with our first episode of 2023! 🎉 Join us as we re-introduce our 2023 APN team while also casually exposing ourselves (through various new Asian concerts, music, films and more), dive into our very first 2023 interview with THE Amber Liu, in anticipation for her first Australian performance at the Sonica Music Festival and much much more!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 07/03/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring some of our favourite releases of 2023:

