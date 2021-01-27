ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (26/01/21)

If you missed our show last week on Tuesday then check it out here! On this show, Asian Pop Nation is back to talk about their new year’s resolutions, mahjong, China’s non-travel bonuses and more! We also have an interview with Cassandra Mary, a Malaysian singer, songwriter and producer, about her new single, ‘Ever’.

This aired on 26/01/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

First playlist of the year! What are your faves? Our top picks are Nine Chen, Cassandra Mary & EPIK HIGH. 💛🎶 – APN… Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

