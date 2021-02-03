ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (02/02/21)

If you missed our show last week on Tuesday then check it out here! The APN team of Aaron, Celeste, Gabby, JP and Xenia are back to talk about Taiwan turning COVID-19 into an anime character, Kataang vs Zutara, wardrobe mishaps, the sounds giraffes make and more weird shenanigans! You’re in for a treat.

This aired on 26/01/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Get on board the party train with all these recent tracks. Our top picks are Gentle Bones & Benjamin Kheng, Sophie Chen… Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.