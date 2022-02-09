On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (08/02/22)
It’s time for your weekly dose of all-new Asian films, dramas, games and more to put on your next to-play-and-watch list! Listen in as we provide our jam-packed reviews on new content such as Our Beloved Summer and All of Us Are Dead, as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the movie Sing a Bit of Harmony.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 08/02/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
February 9th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
