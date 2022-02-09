asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (08/02/22)

It’s time for your weekly dose of all-new Asian films, dramas, games and more to put on your next to-play-and-watch list! Listen in as we provide our jam-packed reviews on new content such as Our Beloved Summer and All of Us Are Dead, as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the movie Sing a Bit of Harmony.

This aired on 08/02/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

February 9th 2022
