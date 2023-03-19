ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (14/03/23)

Join us here at APN as we chat about what we did over the spicy four month holidays and interrogate fellow host, JP, about his recent life changes . We will also be speaking with Singaporean artist Gentle Bones, who will perform at the SONICA Music Festival this week and much more. Stay tuned!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 14/03/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

