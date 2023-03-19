On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (14/03/23)
Join us here at APN as we chat about what we did over the spicy four month holidays and interrogate fellow host, JP, about his recent life changes . We will also be speaking with Singaporean artist Gentle Bones, who will perform at the SONICA Music Festival this week and much more. Stay tuned!
This aired on 14/03/23.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Jessie Xu
