ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (21/03/23)

As the season starts pouring rain, we at APN start pouring our thoughts into the most recent news 😎. Featuring an interview with the amazing Gareth T as well as our thoughts about Asian representation at this year’s Oscars can it get any better? You bet it can, as we scour the deepest depths of the internet for the weirdest tech inventions so you don’t have to!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 21/03/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation