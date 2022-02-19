On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (15/02/22)
Roses are red, violets are blue, the APN team has something special for you! ❤️ It’s our Valentine’s Day Special where we spread the love with our romance manga and love song recommendations. We also take things up a notch with finding our Valentine’s date through slightly questionable online romance story games.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 15/02/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
