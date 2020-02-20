asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (18/02/20)

If you missed our show then you can listen to it here! We discuss a range of topics including spicy food, Crunchyroll Awards, Digimon, racial discrimination under the coronavirus and much more.

This aired on 18/02/2020.

 

We played a bunch of new  February releases and you can check out our playlist right here:

Follow Asian Pop Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tune in every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm for the freshest Asian music.

Executive Producer: Celeste Chan

February 20th 2020
