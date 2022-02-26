ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (22/02/22)

Wondering what the APN team has in store on this once in a lifetime Twos-Day? Well, listen in to our first album review on Taeyeon’s 3rd studio album, INVU as well as many discussions all about the 94th Academy Awards 2022 nominations. We also take a look at some controversial topics revolving around the show Married at First Sight and one Singaporean Chicken Curry online recipe.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 22/02/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

