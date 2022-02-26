On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (22/02/22)
Wondering what the APN team has in store on this once in a lifetime Twos-Day? Well, listen in to our first album review on Taeyeon’s 3rd studio album, INVU as well as many discussions all about the 94th Academy Awards 2022 nominations. We also take a look at some controversial topics revolving around the show Married at First Sight and one Singaporean Chicken Curry online recipe.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 22/02/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
February 26th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
