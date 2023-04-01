ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (28/03/23)

Early(?) April Fools! We are back this week with not one but two interviews! Tune in for more as we speak to comedian Jenny Tian about her upcoming shows at the MICF and chat with khai dreams about their debut album. We will also be running down some of the upcoming Asian concerts and events in Melbourne and reviewing a past event, the Sonica Music Festival!

This aired on 28/03/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

