ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (28/03/23)

Early(?) April Fools! We are back this week with not one but two interviews! Tune in for more as we speak to comedian Jenny Tian about her upcoming shows at the MICF and chat with khai dreams about their debut album. We will also be running down some of the upcoming Asian concerts and events in Melbourne and reviewing a past event, the Sonica Music Festival! 

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 28/03/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

April 1st 2023
