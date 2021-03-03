ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (02/03/21)

Time for your weekly dose of Asian pop culture banter as the APN team chats about the Melbourne Japanese Festival,

a certain Italian plumber turning 35 and the power of K-Pop stans. We also have an exciting interview with Japan-based pop and electronic artist, NEONshe, about her debut single, ‘Future’!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 02/03/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Hope you loved these new tracks (02/03/21). Our top picks are Priya Ragu, LUCY & NEONshe. 💛💙 – APN Playlist –

Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Tuesday, 2 March 2021

