ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (02/03/21)
Time for your weekly dose of Asian pop culture banter as the APN team chats about the Melbourne Japanese Festival,
a certain Italian plumber turning 35 and the power of K-Pop stans. We also have an exciting interview with Japan-based pop and electronic artist, NEONshe, about her debut single, ‘Future’!
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 02/03/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Hope you loved these new tracks (02/03/21). Our top picks are Priya Ragu, LUCY & NEONshe. 💛💙
– APN Playlist –
Oshua -…
Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Tuesday, 2 March 2021
Contributors
Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut