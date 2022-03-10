On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (08/03/22)
Minor technical difficulties won’t stop us from giving you all the latest Asian pop culture content to start the new month right. 😊 From our first interview of the year with Japanese-Australian indie author, Kanako Okiron to interesting conversations jumping from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 08/03/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
