ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (11/04/23)

Asian Pop Nation

In this week’s installment of what Asian countries are doing about the falling birth rate, APN presents the next contender; China. We will also be speaking with the amazing k-pop solo artist AleXa about her Girls Gone Vogue tour and some of the upcoming animes being adapted from manhwas. Tune in for more shenanigans hehe

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 28/03/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

April 8th 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , ,
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport