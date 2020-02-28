On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (25/02/20)
Missed our show? Check it out here! This week on Asian Pop Nation we reviewed Spice Night and BTS’s new song, ON. We also talk about the new Sonic Movie and much more.
This aired on 25/02/20.
Also check out our playlist for that night. This week we have more songs by artists from South-East Asia.
Executive Producer: Celeste Chan
Asian Pop Nation
February 28th 2020Read more by Asian Pop Nation
