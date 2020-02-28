ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (25/02/20)

Missed our show? Check it out here! This week on Asian Pop Nation we reviewed Spice Night and BTS’s new song, ON. We also talk about the new Sonic Movie and much more.

This aired on 25/02/20.



Also check out our playlist for that night. This week we have more songs by artists from South-East Asia.



Follow Asian Pop Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tune in every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm for the freshest Asian music.