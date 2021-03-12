ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (09/03/21)

Copy of 210309_APNxASBanner
It’s our first collaboration of the year with SYN’s arts and culture show, Art Smitten! Hear some a mix of old and new voices chat about Minari, US remakes of Asian media and Asian representation in the West!
You don’t want to miss out on this crossover.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 09/03/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Hope you enjoyed our collab with Art Smitten last night! Here are the songs from our playlist. Our top picks go to VaVa,…

Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

 

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Asian Pop Nation

March 12th 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport