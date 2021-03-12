ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (09/03/21)

It’s our first collaboration of the year with SYN’s arts and culture show, Art Smitten! Hear some a mix of old and new voices chat about Minari, US remakes of Asian media and Asian representation in the West!

You don’t want to miss out on this crossover.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 09/03/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Hope you enjoyed our collab with Art Smitten last night! Here are the songs from our playlist. Our top picks go to VaVa,… Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.