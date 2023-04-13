ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (11/04/23)

Ending with a bang as we here at APN wrap up our final show of Season 1! Featuring not only a super exciting joint interview with Srirachi and Waki but also some of our recent discussions regarding Edgar Wright and the April Fools shenanigans the Duolingo bird has gotten up to.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 11/04/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

April 13th 2023
