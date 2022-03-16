asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (15/03/22)

It’s all celebrations here on APN as we rejoice for the return of live entertainment with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, while also catching an interview with Malaysian doctor turned comedian, Jason Leong who will be performing at the festival! We also celebrate the Asian-Australian representation during this year’s Eurovision Australia Decides finale and Squid Game making history during the 2022 SAG Awards. 🎉

This aired on 15/03/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Executive Producer: Lishalini

