ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (10/03/20)

If you missed our show last week on Tuesday then check it out here! On this show, Asian Pop Nation talked about One OK Rock’s concert, festival cancellations, Wagakki Band performing with Evanescence and much more.
This aired on 10/03/20.

 

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of new releases.

 

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Executive Producer: Celeste Chan

March 16th 2020
