ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (16/03/21)

What better way to unwind after a busy week than listening to Asian pop culture bants? Listen to the APN team talk about the new Spirited Away play, “shiny” new Pokemon remakes and interview Merlynn Tong, the star of Joe Paradise Lui’s ENLIGHTENMENT.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 09/03/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Here are the latest songs from last night’s playlist and don’t forget to hit us up on songs that you cannot live…

Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

March 18th 2021
