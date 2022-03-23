On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (22/03/22)
This week definitely gave us a massive collection of brand new Asian movies, series and music announcements that the APN team will gladly fill you in on everything. We have our interview with Malaysian singer & author, CLAUDIA, telling us all about her latest collaborative single, Feel Alive, and heaps of reviews and discussion revolving around Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Turning Red, After Yang, Ms Marvel and so much more!
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 22/03/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
March 23rd 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
