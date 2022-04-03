On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (29/03/22)
What does (G)I-DLE’s latest comeback, Lana Condor & Cole Sprouse going to Mars, Red Velvet’s ninth mini album and the anime series FLCL have in common? While seemingly random, this topics and more are what we are chatting about on this week’s show! 😊
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 29/03/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
