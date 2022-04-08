asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (05/04/22)

The common theme for this episode seems to be about reminiscing as we wrap up our final show for Season 1 with plenty of recaps to our past favourite songs and anime & manga during this 1st quarter of the year! We of course have sprinkles of the latest Asian pop culture news ranging from the anime adaptation of the web series, RWBY, Gemma Chan’s latest movie project and the K-drama’s Business Proposal & Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.

This aired on 05/04/22.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

April 8th 2022
