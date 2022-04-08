On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (05/04/22)
The common theme for this episode seems to be about reminiscing as we wrap up our final show for Season 1 with plenty of recaps to our past favourite songs and anime & manga during this 1st quarter of the year! We of course have sprinkles of the latest Asian pop culture news ranging from the anime adaptation of the web series, RWBY, Gemma Chan’s latest movie project and the K-drama’s Business Proposal & Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 05/04/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
