ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (19/04/22)

We’re finally back NOT just for the start of Season 2 but to also finally let out all of our thoughts & emotions of the latest highly anticipated film amongst the APN team called Everything, Everywhere All at Once. 👁️ We’re also super keen to have more candid conversations of general Asian content we have been consuming lately from Bridgerton Season 2, the Goodbye Eri one-shot manga and so much more!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 19/04/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

