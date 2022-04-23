On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (19/04/22)
We’re finally back NOT just for the start of Season 2 but to also finally let out all of our thoughts & emotions of the latest highly anticipated film amongst the APN team called Everything, Everywhere All at Once. 👁️ We’re also super keen to have more candid conversations of general Asian content we have been consuming lately from Bridgerton Season 2, the Goodbye Eri one-shot manga and so much more!
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 19/04/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
April 23rd 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
