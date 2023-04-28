ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (25/04/23)

Asian Pop Nation

Starting off the fresh new season with APN’s movie/tv show marathon special! Join us as we sit on chairs in Suzume, teleport through pipes in Super Mario Bros and beat big bad villains in John Wick 4 😎! We will also be talking to the amazing Phum Viphurit about his tour across Australia and New Zealand and his most recent album. 

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 25/04/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

April 28th 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , ,
Topics: , , ,
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport