On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (27/04/21)
Marvel’s new Asian-lead superhero film? A BTS fast-food meal? An interview with Asian-American pop artist, YEEK? Time for your weekly dose of Asian pop culture and music here on Asian Pop Nation.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 27/04/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
It’s getting colder in the year but these tracks are 🔥🔥🔥. Our top picks this week are Mustafa Sal, SHINee & REI AMI!
-…
Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Wednesday, 21 April 2021
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut
Asian Pop Nation
April 28th 2021Read more by Asian Pop Nation
More by Asian Pop Nation
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH YEEK
Meet YEEK, a Filipino-American singer-songwriter that takes pride in his heritage and his journey with his latest album, Valencia, being his most […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (20/04/21)
The war on mint chocolate! The spring season of anime! A Korean rebel couple dabbling in street art! Your awesome APN team […]
ASIAN POP NATION – BONUS WEEK + PLAYLIST (13/04/21)
We hope you joined the APN team as they travelled back in time to share some of our favourite moments and songs […]