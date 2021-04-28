asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (27/04/21)

APN-Banner
Marvel’s new Asian-lead superhero film? A BTS fast-food meal? An interview with Asian-American pop artist, YEEK? Time for your weekly dose of Asian pop culture and music here on Asian Pop Nation.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 27/04/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

It’s getting colder in the year but these tracks are 🔥🔥🔥. Our top picks this week are Mustafa Sal, SHINee & REI AMI!

-…

Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

April 28th 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
More by Asian Pop Nation

2021_APNInterviewSocials_YEEK-19
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH YEEK

Meet YEEK, a Filipino-American singer-songwriter that takes pride in his heritage and his journey with his latest album, Valencia, being his most […]

APN-Banner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (20/04/21)

 The war on mint chocolate! The spring season of anime! A Korean rebel couple dabbling in street art! Your awesome APN team […]

174139670_311790137005799_8688768068084661315_n
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – BONUS WEEK + PLAYLIST (13/04/21)

We hope you joined the APN team as they travelled back in time to share some of our favourite moments and songs […]

