ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (21/06/22)

We take a trip down memory lane together on APN as the team reminisce on certain popular Asian content creators online from the past and present like Mychonny & Nigel Ng as Uncle Roger. Xenia herself takes us on another trip detailing her time participating in a Maid Café during the 2022 OZ Comic Con x Animaga weekend while we also provide you some new movies and shows to keep your eyes on such as Don’t Make Me Go, a future One Punch Man live-action movie, Fire Island plus Squid Game Season 2. 

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 21/06/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Executive Producer: Lishalini

June 23rd 2022
