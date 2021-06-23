ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (22/06/21)
Time for another show overflowing with TV and film discussions with Aaron, Celeste and Xenia, this time about trauma cleaners who make us cry, wish-granting dragons and detectives that solve supernatural crimes in a South-East Asian city!
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 22/06/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut