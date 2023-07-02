ASIAN POP NATION SEASON 2 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (27/06/23)

We’re about to spill some hot tea here on Asian Pop Nation so buckle up for the ride everyone as we delve into the recent controversy surrounding Jocelyn Chia and Malaysia 👀! We will also be speaking about the infamy of Netflix live action adaptations as well as some of the weird and interesting food trends in China. 

This aired on 27/06/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

July 2nd 2023
