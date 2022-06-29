On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 11 + PLAYLIST (28/06/22)
It’s time to not only give a little farewell to Season 2 of APN but also to BTS (temporarily!) and to all the characters who weren’t in the Top 10 of Sanrio’s 2022 Character Ranking. Speaking of Sanrio, the APN team this episode also chat about a new Netflix series coming from a very familiar lazy egg character while also tapping into some updated film news from Avatar: The Last Airbender & Legend of Korra, Persuasion and Turning Red.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 28/06/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
June 29th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
