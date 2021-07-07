ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 12 + PLAYLIST (06/07/21)

As we say goodbye to Season 2, we also say goodbye to Fruits Basket 2019, discuss the strange relationship between Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Kung-Fu Hustle and review the anime film, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish. Come join us!
This aired on 06/07/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Asian Pop Nation

July 7th 2021
