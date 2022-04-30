ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (26/04/22)

Festival season has made its mark on this episode of APN as our team lets out our excitement from the selection of Asian artists who performed at Coachella 2022 as well the upcoming South Asian Festival in Melbourne. 🎉 Of course, it wouldn’t be us if we didn’t also have a variety of other topics such as new creations from Japan like a writing café combating procrastination & electric chopsticks for enhancing saltiness.

This aired on 26/04/22.

