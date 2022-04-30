asianpopnationbanner

On Air

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (26/04/22)

asianpopnationbanner

Festival season has made its mark on this episode of APN as our team lets out our excitement from the selection of Asian artists who performed at Coachella 2022 as well the upcoming South Asian Festival in Melbourne. 🎉 Of course, it wouldn’t be us if we didn’t also have a variety of other topics such as new creations from Japan like a writing café combating procrastination & electric chopsticks for enhancing saltiness.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 26/04/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

April 30th 2022
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Asian Pop Nation

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (19/04/22)

We’re finally back NOT just for the start of Season 2 but to also finally let out all of our thoughts & […]

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (05/04/22)

The common theme for this episode seems to be about reminiscing as we wrap up our final show for Season 1 with […]

APN Banner posts
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION MUSIC REVIEW: JACKSON WANG – BLOW

Jackson Wang’s highly anticipated single and music video: Blow was released and we at APN have some things to say about it! […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport