On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (26/04/22)
Festival season has made its mark on this episode of APN as our team lets out our excitement from the selection of Asian artists who performed at Coachella 2022 as well the upcoming South Asian Festival in Melbourne. 🎉 Of course, it wouldn’t be us if we didn’t also have a variety of other topics such as new creations from Japan like a writing café combating procrastination & electric chopsticks for enhancing saltiness.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 26/04/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
April 30th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
More by Asian Pop Nation
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (19/04/22)
We’re finally back NOT just for the start of Season 2 but to also finally let out all of our thoughts & […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (05/04/22)
The common theme for this episode seems to be about reminiscing as we wrap up our final show for Season 1 with […]
ASIAN POP NATION MUSIC REVIEW: JACKSON WANG – BLOW
Jackson Wang’s highly anticipated single and music video: Blow was released and we at APN have some things to say about it! […]