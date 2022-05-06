On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (03/05/22)
A little bird told me that this week on APN is a particularly special one not just because we have a wholesome shoutout to Xenia’s birthday but also a bunch of important group discussions and hot new Asian pop culture news to chat about! We have our team talk through meanings behind their names as well as an early Mother’s Day conversation, while also reliving the excitement from the end of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival & new music comebacks coming from PSY and a rumoured one from GOT7.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 03/05/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
May 6th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
