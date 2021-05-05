ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (04/05/21)
What happens when you get Aaron, Celeste, JP and Xenia talking about a Russian man stuck in a Chinese idol show, National Bubble Tea Day and Chloe Zhao winning the Best Director Oscar? You get Episode 3 of Asian Pop Nation for 2021!
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 04/05/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Loving all these new tunes on last night’s playlist (04/05/21). Out top picks are JXCKY, pH-1 ft JAMIE & “Best Friend”…
Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Tuesday, 4 May 2021
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut