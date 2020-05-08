asianpopnationbanner

On Air

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 (05/05/20) + INTERVIEW WITH SHERRY XU

Landscape - FINAL

If you missed our show then check it out here. This week on Asian Pop Nation we talk about Golden Week in Japan, Mother’s Day, virtual art galleries and much more. We also had an interview with local Asian artist, Sherry Xu about her debut song released on May 1st.

This aired on 05/05/20.

You can also listen here for Sherry Xu’s interview specifically.

 

Ou playlist for the night featured a bunch of the latest releases. Check it out!

 

Follow Asian Pop Nation on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Tune in every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm for the freshest Asian music.

Guests

Sherry Xu

Contributors

Executive Producer: Celeste Chan
Contributors: Nicole de Souza, Wing Kuang, Aaron Muleta and Grace Tsai.

May 8th 2020
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , , , , , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share
COVID-19 ResponseContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Asian Pop Nation

Screen Shot 2020-04-29 at 12.08.14 am
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – BATTLE OF THE BANDS EPISODE (28/04/20)

This week on Asian Pop Nation we focused on some amazing Asian bands. A lot of people who don’t know Asian music think […]

asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (10/03/20)

If you missed our show last week on Tuesday then check it out here! On this show, Asian Pop Nation talked about One OK […]

girlpower
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – GIRL POWER SPECIAL (03/03/20) + INTERVIEW WITH DAMI IM

If you missed our show then check it out here. This week on Asian Pop Nation we had a Girl Power Special […]

Related Content

spicenight
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

The Jokes Were Hot At Spice Night

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 1 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (25/02/20)

asianpopnationbanner
asianpopnationbanner
Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION - SEASON 1 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (18/02/20)