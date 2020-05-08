ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 (05/05/20) + INTERVIEW WITH SHERRY XU

If you missed our show then check it out here. This week on Asian Pop Nation we talk about Golden Week in Japan, Mother’s Day, virtual art galleries and much more. We also had an interview with local Asian artist, Sherry Xu about her debut song released on May 1st.

This aired on 05/05/20.



You can also listen here for Sherry Xu’s interview specifically.



Ou playlist for the night featured a bunch of the latest releases. Check it out!



