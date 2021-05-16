ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (11/05/21)

The APN team is back to chat about luosifen, Vincenzo, virtual YouTubers, bidets and their favourite karaoke songs!
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 11/05/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

May 16th 2021
