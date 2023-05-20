ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (16/05/23)

On this week’s show, we present to you our first member mixtape of this year! 🎉

Tune in to hear song picks and discussions from each of our fellow APN hosts! Listen to JP talk about fish or Lisha about her post concert depression and much much more 😉.

This aired on 16/05/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

May 20th 2023
