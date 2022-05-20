ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (17/05/22)

Another bird actually told me that this week’s show will not only have another May birthday shoutout, this time to our team member JP, but also will have a very special interview coming from Korean-Canadian artist & multi-instrumentalist, Luna Li! Our team also get into heaps of conversations revolving around new TV shows such as Bling Empire Season 2 and films like Bubble, Easter Sunday and a rapid-fire of news coming from the Asian-American movie scene.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 17/05/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

