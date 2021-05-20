ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (18/05/21)

Using COVID relief money to build a giant squid statue, Japan’s senior female cheer squad, and a man in China left hanging on a broken glass bridge. Wondering what on Earth we’re talking about?
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 18/05/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

May 20th 2021
