ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (18/05/21)

Using COVID relief money to build a giant squid statue, Japan’s senior female cheer squad, and a man in China left hanging on a broken glass bridge. Wondering what on Earth we’re talking about?

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 18/05/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.