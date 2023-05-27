ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (23/05/23)

Time flies and in the blink of an eye we’re halfway through Season 2 already. Join us as we take a trip to Japan through JP’s stories and reminisce about the good old days of 2nd generation boy groups. Lisha and Le will also be reviewing the PH-1 concert in Melbourne as the rest of us discuss the impact of social media 😎. 

This aired on 23/05/23.


This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

May 27th 2023
