ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (24/05/22)

asianpopnationbanner

It’s time to turn up the heat (and not just because of the autumn season) as Celeste, Xenia, JP, Tracy, Le and Lisha band together this week to showcase the hottest new Asian content that just hit our radar. From the webtoon turned K-drama titled The Sound of Magic to new upcoming releases like Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and a Girl’s Generation comeback set for August, we definitely have plenty to talk about so listen in! 👂

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 24/05/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

May 28th 2022
