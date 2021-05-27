ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (25/05/21)

APN-Banner
The APN team is back this week to talk about the tragic passing of Berserk‘s manga artist, Kentaro Miura, the bold statements made at this year’s Miss Universe pageant and, of course, BTS’ latest single, Butter.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

 This aired on 25/05/21.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

 Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

May 27th 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport