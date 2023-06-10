ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (06/06/23)

The APN is in studio this week ! Tune in to the crisp clear audio quality of our hosts as we ramble about some of the most recent tv shows/movies we’ve been into, including Trigun and the new Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse movie! We will also be reminiscing about childhood asian snacks, reviewing awesome books by Asian-Australian authors and exposing some of the juicy details around the EXO-CBX vs SM Entertainment controversy .

This aired on 06/06/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

June 10th 2023
