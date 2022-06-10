On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (07/06/22)
It’s definitely an pivotal start to June here on APN as the team gather to not only chat about the TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2022 but also the grand return of Hunter x Hunter, BTS meeting President Joe Biden in the White House, the 75th Cannes Film Festival and more conversations about a certain A24 film we can never get tired of.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 07/06/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
June 10th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
