ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (13/06/23)

Its a quieter show this week on APN but that doesn’t mean we can’t bring the hype! 😎 Join Jessie and Tharuki as they rave about their anticipation for the upcoming Oz Comic Con and listen to Tracy give her preliminary review on American Born Chinese and the Wong Kar Wai retrospective screening at Cinema Nova!

This aired on 13/06/23.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation