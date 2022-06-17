On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (14/06/22)
Put your headphones on and turn up the volume as this week we focus on all things music related from our incredible interview with Taiwanese-Australian artist, Jaguar Jonze to APN’s first instalment of our very own member mixtape where you get to hear each of us chat a bit about our small personal selection of Asian music.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 14/06/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
