ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (14/06/22)

Put your headphones on and turn up the volume as this week we focus on all things music related from our incredible interview with Taiwanese-Australian artist, Jaguar Jonze to APN’s first instalment of our very own member mixtape where you get to hear each of us chat a bit about our small personal selection of Asian music.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 14/06/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

June 17th 2022
