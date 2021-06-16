ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 2 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (15/06/21)

Virtual anime cons! Japanese game arcades! Samsung virtual assistants! Kim’s Convenience! You’ve just walked into Episode 9 of Asian Pop Nation so get your headphones on and be prepared for some weird bants!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!



This aired on 15/06/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:



Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.