APN is starting off Season 3 with a Kpop throwback as we run down the best of Kpop 2023 so far. Lisha and Tracy will also be screaming about the recent SHINEE comeback and we can’t forget the much beloved Anime Attack 😎.

This aired on 11/07/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation